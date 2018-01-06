Wayne County Sheriff Office : Buffalo National Weather Wayne County Forecast for Saturday and Sunday;

Log in
Buffalo National Weather Wayne County Forecast for Saturday and Sunday;

01/06/2018 | 02:39pm CET

Date: 01/06/2018 | Location: Wayne County, NY

Buffalo Nation Weather forecast for Wayne County.

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM THIS SATURDAY EVENING.

WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM SUNDAY.

WHAT: Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Heavy lake effect snow and blowing snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions at times. Expect wind chills to range from 15 below zero to 25 below zero. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected in the most persistent lake snows.

WHERE: Wayne County, NY

WHEN: For the Wind Chill Warning, now to 7 AM Sunday. For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, until 10 PM today.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: The dangerously cold wind chills will cause
frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and
drifting snow and very poor visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS.

This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 15 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 25 below zero or colder.

Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

Source; Buffalo National Weather

Posted by Sheriff Barry Virts

Wayne County Sheriff's Office published this content on 06 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2018 13:39:05 UTC.

