Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

"We want our neighbors to consider the womb a sanctuary" -- Walk for Life West Coast draws tens of thousands of pro-lifers to San Francisco streets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2018 | 01:57am CET

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Singing "Glory, glory, Halleluiah, the truth is marching on", hundreds of teens and twenty-somethings sang the Battle Hymn of the Republic as they led tens of thousands of pro-lifers along San Francisco's Market Street for the 14th Annual Walk for Life West Coast today.

Photo Credit: Jose Aguirre/Walk for Life West Coast

"In this sanctuary city also known for bridge-building, we are all stating loudly that we want our neighbors to consider the womb a sanctuary for the unborn members of our human families," said Dr. John Bruchalski, founder of Tepeyac Family Center in Chantilly, VA, an ob-gyn practice named for the hill where Our Lady of Guadalupe appeared to a poor Indian in 1531. The faith-based practice provides "excellent medicine" to women without regard to financial situation, belief or background.

Abortion does not just hurt women, and kill babies, "abortion also hurts the providers who provide that service," Bruchalski told the rally gathered at Civic Center in San Francisco. Bruchalski performed many abortions as a resident before realizing its harm, saying abortion darkened and hardened his heart before he was re-converted to his Catholic faith.

"I want all the young people here… as a doctor who knows that abortion hurts women—we need you. We need you to enter and return medicine back to the prolife movement. That's a practical way you can make a difference," Bruchalski said.

With California Senate Bill 320, requiring every state college and university student health center to stock RU486 on a fast track to passage, Walk co-chair Dolores Meehan urged all those at the walk to contact their legislator.  "We don't want our centers of learning to become centers of killing," Meehan said.

Other speakers at the Walk included Terri Beatley of the Hosea Initiative dedicated to continuing the pro-life work of the deceased "father of the abortion movement" Dr. Bernard Nathanson; Joseph Scheidler, founder of Pro-Life Action League who received the Gianna Molla Award; and the traditional closing speaker for the Walk, Rev. Clenard Childress, who spoke at the first Walk and almost every one since.

Founded in 2005 by a group of San Francisco Bay Area residents, the Walk for Life West Coast's mission is to change the perceptions of a society that thinks abortion is an answer. For more details, and to view a powerful promo video for the walk that can be shared on social media, please visit: www.walkforlifewc.com#walkforwomenwalkforlife  #lovethemboth #14yearsofhopeandhealing

 

Photo Credit: Jose Aguirre/Walk for Life West Coast

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/we-want-our-neighbors-to-consider-the-womb-a-sanctuary----walk-for-life-west-coast-draws-tens-of-thousands-of-pro-lifers-to-san-francisco-streets-300589242.html

SOURCE Walk for Life West Coast


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:53a Mimecast announces key executive appointments
08:53a SERVICENOW : announces new regional director
08:50a PORSCHE : Cayenne New Models To Be Unveiled In India Soon
08:48a Qualcomm collaborates with Chinese smartphone manufacturers for 5G devices
08:48a SHELL OMAN MARKETING SAOG : Dividends Announcement
08:46a JAZEERA AIRWAYS KSC : boosts India service with Kochi flights
08:46a AL MAZAYA KSCP : completes second healthcare project in Kuwait
08:46a UNION NATIONAL BANK : Al Ahli unit launches women for business initiative
08:46a ARAB BANK : posts 2017 net at $533m
08:46a ORBITAL ATK : UAE group Yahsat launches third satellite
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.