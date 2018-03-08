DGAP-News: WeConvene Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

WeConvene Announces Sale of Extel



08.03.2018 / 14:01

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2018 / WeConvene Group, the leading investor meeting management platform for professional investors, companies and brokers, today announces the sale of Extel (''Extel Survey'') to Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (''Euromoney''). Extel will be fully integrated into the Euromoney Institutional Investor Research business. The sale of Extel will enable WeConvene to dedicate its investment and focus to support the rapid growth of its global meeting platform for the capital markets.

''Extel is a valuable brand and we are happy that Euromoney recognized its true value. We believe that consolidation in the evaluation space is needed for the benefit of our clients,'' said Radek Barnert, CEO of WeConvene. ''The sale of Extel will enable us to drive scale of our business in response to the rapid growth of our user base, which doubled in 2017 and is expected to exceed this growth in 2018. The need for our technology is increasing as the impact of MiFID II takes hold and our primary focus is to ensure our platform is at the forefront of the evolving industry landscape.''

WeConvene is the only workflow platform that connects the sell-side, buy-side and corporates around their most valued interaction - meetings. WeConvene (which is partnered with Bloomberg), makes the process of getting meetings created, distributed and booked fast and efficient. With over 250 contributing brokers, Corporates, IRPs and Expert Networks; and 100,000+ buy-side users, the sale of Extel means WeConvene is well positioned to build upon its strong customer acquisition momentum.

About WeConvene

WeConvene is a global, independently owned web-based platform that automates corporate access consumption and evaluation for the investment community. Events large and small directly impact investment strategies and WeConvene provides value to buy-side, sell-side and corporate organizations by enabling efficient discovery, booking and tracking of meetings. For more information visit www.weconvene.com or request a demo by contacting [email protected].

