WeConvene : Announces Sale of Extel

03/08/2018 | 02:05pm CET

DGAP-News: WeConvene Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
WeConvene Announces Sale of Extel

08.03.2018 / 14:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2018 / WeConvene Group, the leading investor meeting management platform for professional investors, companies and brokers, today announces the sale of Extel (''Extel Survey'') to Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (''Euromoney''). Extel will be fully integrated into the Euromoney Institutional Investor Research business. The sale of Extel will enable WeConvene to dedicate its investment and focus to support the rapid growth of its global meeting platform for the capital markets.

''Extel is a valuable brand and we are happy that Euromoney recognized its true value. We believe that consolidation in the evaluation space is needed for the benefit of our clients,'' said Radek Barnert, CEO of WeConvene. ''The sale of Extel will enable us to drive scale of our business in response to the rapid growth of our user base, which doubled in 2017 and is expected to exceed this growth in 2018. The need for our technology is increasing as the impact of MiFID II takes hold and our primary focus is to ensure our platform is at the forefront of the evolving industry landscape.''

WeConvene is the only workflow platform that connects the sell-side, buy-side and corporates around their most valued interaction - meetings. WeConvene (which is partnered with Bloomberg), makes the process of getting meetings created, distributed and booked fast and efficient. With over 250 contributing brokers, Corporates, IRPs and Expert Networks; and 100,000+ buy-side users, the sale of Extel means WeConvene is well positioned to build upon its strong customer acquisition momentum.

About WeConvene

WeConvene is a global, independently owned web-based platform that automates corporate access consumption and evaluation for the investment community. Events large and small directly impact investment strategies and WeConvene provides value to buy-side, sell-side and corporate organizations by enabling efficient discovery, booking and tracking of meetings. For more information visit www.weconvene.com or request a demo by contacting [email protected].

Media Contacts

Sarah Linfoot
Press office +1 917-438-9227

SOURCE: WeConvene Limited


08.03.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: WeConvene Limited
United States

 
End of News DGAP News Service

661829  08.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=661829&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
