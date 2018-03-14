Weak Consumer Spending Presents a Puzzle -- Update

By Josh Mitchell and Sarah Nassauer

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. job market is booming and workers' paychecks are growing thanks to a tax cut and raises. But Americans hunkered down on spending last month, a puzzle for an economy that leans heavily on their willingness to consume.

Sales at U.S. retailers fell 0.1% in February, marking a three-month slide. Much of the decline was tied to lower sales of cars and weak gasoline prices. Americans also reduced shopping for furniture, health products, groceries and electronics.

February was when many Americans saw the first tangible evidence of the $1.5 trillion tax cut that President Donald Trump signed into law late last year. Tax withholdings fell, increasing take-home pay.

That boost -- along with high stock and property values, and a labor market that has added an average of 242,000 jobs a month over the past three months -- is expected to prod Americans to go out shopping. The hope is that, in turn, factories will ramp up production and economic growth will pick up. So far, that hasn't happened.

"The consumer genuinely is taking a little bit of a breather," said J.P. Morgan economist Michael Feroli. He struggled to explain the latest dip but said the ingredients for stronger spending and economic growth are still there. "We think the fundamentals are still supportive of better growth ahead."

Retail goods make up a big portion of Americans' spending and are thus a key barometer of the economy's health. The lower spending has led economists to downgrade expectations for economic growth in the first quarter. J.P. Morgan now expects gross domestic product to grow at an annual rate of 2% this quarter, while the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model projects 1.9% growth. Each previously projected 2.5% growth.

The economy grew 2.5% in 2017, in large part due to strong consumer spending, and for a stretch last year it hit a 3% rate.

Economists said temporary factors may have held back consumers of late. Some families are receiving tax refunds later than they did in previous years as the Internal Revenue Service takes more time to combat fraud. Even relative to last year, when a 2015 antifraud law took effect, refunds have been slower, said Pooja Sriram, a Barclays economist. The delays disproportionately affect low-income households who are more likely to spend refunds quickly. Those delays, which were separate from lower withholding due to the tax cuts, could lead to a boost in household income -- and spending -- later this spring once refunds are delivered.

Also, consumers who boosted spending last fall to repair and replace property damaged by hurricanes in the South may have temporarily cut back since then. Economists expect the storms' effect on spending to fade.

And while the tax cuts showed up last month in the form of bigger paychecks, the effects will likely be spread over the year. The nonprofit Tax Policy Center estimates that, considering only the individual income-tax provisions, 65% of households will get a tax cut averaging $2,180 in 2018. Some households will get that over the course of the year through with lower withholding, but some won't get it until early 2019.

Americans haven't cut spending across the board. By one measure, retail spending looks stable. When excluding cars and gasoline -- for which spending can swing wildly month to month -- retail sales climbed 0.3% last month. Americans boosted spending on building supplies, clothing and restaurant outings.

And reports from some individual retailers suggest the outlook is better than the data suggest.

Retailers mostly reported improved sales over the holiday season and early months of this year, noting that strong consumer spending and efforts to compete online show signs of paying off. Target Corp. said earlier this month sales in existing stores rose 3.6%, the third consecutive quarter of growth. Walmart Inc., Best Buy Co., Macy's Inc. and Costco Wholesale Corp. reported stronger sales, as well.

"Our numbers have generally picked up over the last several months," as more shoppers flock to stores and the overall economy is strong, said Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti on Tuesday. He said it's unclear if lower withholding rates are boosting sales.

But many retailers are struggling to adapt as shopping shifts online. Toys "R" Us Inc. is preparing to liquidate all of its U.S. stores, according to people familiar with the matter. Earlier this month J.C. Penney Co. announced job cuts as it works to shore up profits while investing in new store formats and e-commerce to grow sales.

Some analysts predict fuller wallets. Shoppers will have around 3% more money to spend this year, said Michael Lassar, retail analyst at UBS. "Housing and health care [costs] have risen rapidly the last few years and that continues, but what is new is withholding has gone down and pay gone up, so people are spending more," he said.

