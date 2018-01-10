Web Conferencing Services Market in India, CY 2016 - Research and Markets

The "Web Conferencing Services Market in India, CY 2016" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Over the last few years, it has been observed that the need for and awareness on unified communications and collaboration services among enterprises in India have increased significantly. Enterprises have been pushing internally to cut on travel costs, yet remain in constant touch with employees, customers, and other business partners. What was earlier considered and meant only for the highest ranked across companies has now become a part of the technology tool among mid-level to senior executives as well.

Web conferencing services are among the most used conferencing modes and have the highest expected growth rate in the years to come. This research analyzes the state of the web conferencing services market in India during CY 2016. To cater to the needs of the research study, the team at Frost & Sullivan has followed a well-tested step-by-step research methodology, which is an ideal mix of primary and secondary research. Leaders in the market were contacted to understand their point of view, market revenue, growth rates, services portfolio, and partnership ecosystem.

The study starts with defining the web conferencing services market, the various segments into which it can be classified, and the multiple modes of delivery (on-premise and hosted). Frost & Sullivan looks into the top trends in web conferencing along with market drivers and restraints affecting growth in CY 2016. The vertical analysis segment of the study deals with the adoption of web conferencing services across key industry verticals such as Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT)/IT-enabled Services (ITeS), manufacturing, and media.

A small section of the study also deals with how web conferencing is deployed across large enterprises and small and medium businesses (SMBs). Finally, a competitor analysis has been drawn across important competitors in the market such as Adobe, Citrix, Intercall, Microsoft, Cisco, Saba, IBM, Arkadin, and Avaya to get a perspective of their market dominance. In a nutshell, the study is a short but precise depiction of the web conferencing services market in India for CY 2016.

Key Questions this Study will Answer

What is the actual market size of web conferencing services in India in CY 2016?

What are the top trends in web conferencing?

What is the vertical and horizontal split for web conferencing in India?

How did the competitors (Adobe, Citrix, Intercall, Microsoft, Cisco, Saba, IBM, Arkadin, and Avaya) in web conferencing perform in CY 2016?

How many licenses were sold and seats deployed in CY 2016 by competitors in web conferencing services?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Definitions And Segmentation

4. Overall Market Highlights

5. Market Drivers And Restraints

6. Market Trends

7. Competitor Analysis

8. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action

9. The Last Word

Companies Mentioned

Adobe

Arkadin

AT&T

Avaya

Blackboard

Cisco

Citrix Online

IBM

InterCall

Microsoft

Saba

