Web Conferencing Services Market in India, CY 2016 - Research and Markets

The "Web
Conferencing Services Market in India, CY 2016" report has been
added to Research and Markets' offering.
Over the last few years, it has been observed that the need for and
awareness on unified communications and collaboration services among
enterprises in India have increased significantly. Enterprises have been
pushing internally to cut on travel costs, yet remain in constant touch
with employees, customers, and other business partners. What was earlier
considered and meant only for the highest ranked across companies has
now become a part of the technology tool among mid-level to senior
executives as well.
Web conferencing services are among the most used conferencing modes and
have the highest expected growth rate in the years to come. This
research analyzes the state of the web conferencing services market in
India during CY 2016. To cater to the needs of the research study, the
team at Frost & Sullivan has followed a well-tested step-by-step
research methodology, which is an ideal mix of primary and secondary
research. Leaders in the market were contacted to understand their point
of view, market revenue, growth rates, services portfolio, and
partnership ecosystem.
The study starts with defining the web conferencing services market, the
various segments into which it can be classified, and the multiple modes
of delivery (on-premise and hosted). Frost & Sullivan looks into the top
trends in web conferencing along with market drivers and restraints
affecting growth in CY 2016. The vertical analysis segment of the study
deals with the adoption of web conferencing services across key industry
verticals such as Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI),
Information Technology (IT)/IT-enabled Services (ITeS), manufacturing,
and media.
A small section of the study also deals with how web conferencing is
deployed across large enterprises and small and medium businesses
(SMBs). Finally, a competitor analysis has been drawn across important
competitors in the market such as Adobe, Citrix, Intercall, Microsoft,
Cisco, Saba, IBM, Arkadin, and Avaya to get a perspective of their
market dominance. In a nutshell, the study is a short but precise
depiction of the web conferencing services market in India for CY 2016.
Key Questions this Study will Answer
-
What is the actual market size of web conferencing services in India
in CY 2016?
-
What are the top trends in web conferencing?
-
What is the vertical and horizontal split for web conferencing in
India?
-
How did the competitors (Adobe, Citrix, Intercall, Microsoft, Cisco,
Saba, IBM, Arkadin, and Avaya) in web conferencing perform in CY 2016?
-
How many licenses were sold and seats deployed in CY 2016 by
competitors in web conferencing services?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Definitions And Segmentation
4. Overall Market Highlights
5. Market Drivers And Restraints
6. Market Trends
7. Competitor Analysis
8. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action
9. The Last Word
Companies Mentioned
-
Adobe
-
Arkadin
-
AT&T
-
Avaya
-
Blackboard
-
Cisco
-
Citrix Online
-
IBM
-
InterCall
-
Microsoft
-
Saba
