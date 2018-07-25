Webinar Now Available to Download: Website Landing Pages & How to Convert Discover Boating Traffic Into Prospects

The webinar features experts Tom Kasperski, Vice President of Digital Strategy at Avala Marketing and Lee Sanderlin, Director of Digital Marketing at NMMA. It includes:
Why a custom landing page for Discover Boating could help you gain a new customer
What makes a good landing page
Tips for collecting customer contact information
How to measure and optimize
Download the presentation and audio below:
Also, visit GrowBoating.org to learn more about landing pages and best practices that apply to your business HERE.
To learn more about Grow Boating contact Freya Olsen at [email protected]
