Webinar Now Available to Download: Website Landing Pages & How to Convert Discover Boating Traffic Into Prospects

07/25/2018 | 07:28am CEST

The webinar features experts Tom Kasperski, Vice President of Digital Strategy at Avala Marketing and Lee Sanderlin, Director of Digital Marketing at NMMA. It includes:

  • Why a custom landing page for Discover Boating could help you gain a new customer
  • What makes a good landing page
  • Tips for collecting customer contact information
  • How to measure and optimize

Download the presentation and audio below:

Also, visit GrowBoating.org to learn more about landing pages and best practices that apply to your business HERE.

To learn more about Grow Boating contact Freya Olsen at [email protected]

Disclaimer

NMMA - National Marine Manufacturers Association published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 05:27:04 UTC
