On July 12, 2018 (Thursday), Wedge Holdings Co., Ltd. (JASDAQ: 2388)
(Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Representative Managing Director and CEO:
Mr. Tatsuya Konoshita) held an award ceremony for "Illustrator Contest
Asia".
Thursday, 12th: Awards Ceremony (Photo: Business Wire)
In this ceremony, awards were given to creators of 6 excellent works
from those who participate in "Illustrator Contest Asia" which was held
in Mongolia, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia last year. The awarded
creators were invited to Japan.
In this event, Manga Artist and Illustrator, Mr. Akira Ito who served as
judge for "Illustrator Contest Asia" presented the trophy to the
creators. Mr. Ito also said "As a professional, other than drawing what
you like, it is also important to draw things that can make people
happy. I look forward to working together".
Based on the philosophy of "The Gate to the World for Asian Talents",
this contest was held with the aim of discovering talents from every
corner of the world and help them to grow. Throughout all 3
competitions, we received more than 1,400 illustrations, and 13,000
votes. From all those applications, 27 works were selected based on
their votes from each country and chosen by the judges. Among them, 6
works were given special awards on "Illustrator Contest Asia
Championship".
In this contest, we received many applications and votes that make us
realize that Asia still have lots of hidden talents and people who love
entertainment. Thus, our company will continue to contribute for the
development of Asian entertainment industry.
Our company will give maximum support to all creators who were awarded
in this competition.
As one of the rewards, the awarded creators were invited to travel in
Japan from July 12 to July 15 for a 4 days 3 nights Trip.
During their stay they went to Akihabara, Asakusa and many other spots
to experience Japanese Culture, and also several special illustration
events.
They attended lesson tour for 2D illustration at "Vantan Game Academy" (http://www.vantan-game.com)
that was operated by Vantan Inc. Also visited editorial department of
Shueisha Co., Ltd. (https://www.shueisha.co.jp)
and joined the gathering party with fellow Japanese creators to exchange
information and circumstances about illustration in Japan and Asia.
They also went to Communication Bar “TCG” that has the image character
and logo designed by Mr. Ito (http://www.tcg-web.net/)
and drew the female voice actress cast as well as an illustration for
their menu. Those drawings will be laminated and shown at the shop.
Through this trip in Japan, we were able to confirm that there are many
chances for overseas creators to participate actively in Japanese
company. In the future, we hope to become the bridge between
entertainment in Japan and Asia by promoting these overseas creators in
various occasions. Our Entertainment content business will further focus
on Asia, and act as the "Anywhere door" for Asian entertainment. As a
starting point, our company will localize trading card game "Haikyuu!!
Volley Ball Card Game" by translating them into the local languages in
Vietnam (September 2018) and Indonesia (December 2018).
Japan Trip Schedule
Thursday, 12th
-
Arrive in Japan
-
Vantan Game Academy
-
Awards Ceremony
Friday, 13th
-
Tokyo Sky Tree
-
Shueisha Inc.
-
Asakusa
Saturday, 14th
-
Suginami Animation Museum
-
Communication Bar ”TCG”
-
Akihabara
Sunday, 15th
-
Gathering Party with Japanese creators
-
Return Home
* Details of the trip is uploaded on Facebook of "Brain Navi Japan"
which operated this contest. https://www.facebook.com/BNJPN
|
|
[ Illustrator Contest Asia ]
|
Date :
|
|
From 2017/4/6 to 2017/11/30 (Application deadline is 2017/10/31)
|
Judge :
|
|
Mr. Akira Itou (Japan), Chris Lie (Indonesia),
Ms. Can Tieu
Hi (Vietnam), Mr. Nambaral Erdenebayar (Mongolia),
Mr. Anan
Thitakom (Thailand)
|
Hosted by :
|
|
Wedge Holdings CO.,LTD, Brain Navi (Thailand) CO.,LTD
|
Official HP:
|
|
http://brain-navi.asia/acv
|
[ Comments from Winners ]
[Asian Champion] Mr. TRAN MINH HAI (Vietnam)
Thank you for holding
this contest and giving us a chance. Various experiences with Japanese
culture make me feel so moved and surprised. It is a very wonderful
trip. If any chance in future, I would like to work in Japanese Game
Industry.
[Indonesia's Representative] Mr. MUKHLIS NUR
I am very grateful to
all who organized this contest. This is my first time visiting Japan,
and I am actually quite scared because I can not read any Japanese at
all. But everyone is very nice and I am having a really good time. I
hope I can visit Japan again and see more places. In the future, I would
like to see my manga all round the world.
[Mongolia's Representative] Mr. PUREW-OCHIR OCH-ERDENE
I am very
pleased to be able to come as a Mongolian representative. I would like
to give my gratitude to the sponsors, judges and people who voted for
me. This trip to Japan is so far my best trip I ever had. I am very
surprised at how Japanese respect each other and think that it is very
wonderful. It was really a nice experience for me because I always
wanted to visit Japan. I have a dream to make a motion comics and will
work hard to achieve it.
[Thailand's Representative] Mr. YOSANANN RUJICHAYAKHUN
I am glad
that I could participate in this contest. I admired Japan very much, so
this trip is like dreams come true for me. It was a very nice experience
to be able to see the actual classes at a vocational school. The
Suginami Animation Museum was also very exciting for me. I get to know a
lot of things and gain some experiences. Using all of those experiences,
I will try to make illustrations that can make you feel passionate.
[Special Prize] Mr. RAMADHAN DIAN RACHMAN (Indonesia)
I never even
dreamed to get a special prize. Thank you so much for choosing my
illustration.
I was very happy to be able to visit Japan. I learned
so much from meeting the illustrators and mangaka in this trip. In the
future, I want to draw illustrations that can attract the Japanese
interest, and do various illustration works including trading card game.
[Special Prize] Mr. BHARM VALLAYAPET (Thailand)
* Absent from
awards ceremony
Seeing the illustration skills from each country
makes me realize that there are many great illustrators in this world.
This contest has really broaden my view. I really thank the host of
"Illustrator Contest Asia" for giving me a chance and great experience.
