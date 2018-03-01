Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Weinstein Co reaches deal with group promising female leadership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2018 | 07:36pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Harvey Weinstein speaks at the UBS 40th Annual Global Media and Communications Conference in New York

(Reuters) - The Weinstein Co on Thursday reached a deal to sell assets to a group led by a former Obama administration official who plans to use a majority-female board to rebuild the Hollywood studio tarnished by sexual misconduct allegations.

In a statement, Maria Contreras-Sweet said she plans to launch a new company, save about 150 jobs, protect the small businesses that are owed money, and create a victims' compensation fund that will supplement existing insurance coverage for those who have been harmed.

"This next step represents the best possible pathway to support victims and protect employees," Contreras-Sweet, the former head of the Small Business Administration, said in the statement.

The Weinstein Company had been close to inking an agreement last month to be taken over by investors led by Contreras-Sweet for more than $500 million. But a lawsuit filed on Feb. 11 by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman complicated the negotiations. The company had said on Monday it planned to file for bankruptcy.

The Weinstein Company suffered a major blow after more than 70 women accused founder Harvey Weinstein, once one of Hollywood's most influential men, of sexual misconduct including rape. Weinstein denies having non-consensual sex with anyone.

The studio, launched in October 2005, produced and distributed critically acclaimed hits including "The King's Speech" and "Silver Linings Playbook." Weinstein was known as the leading tastemaker for independent film and a master at Academy Awards campaigns.

When the allegations against Weinstein became public, the company's board fired him, and Hollywood heavyweights distanced themselves from the studio.

Since then, similar allegations have been leveled against many powerful men in business, politics and entertainment, and the #MeToo movement has emerged of victims using social media to share their stories of harassment and abuse.

In her statement, Contreras-Sweet thanked Schneiderman's office for helping the parties reach an agreement. Schneiderman's office did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By Lisa Richwine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:37pU.S. oil rises for first time in four days
RE
07:36pWeinstein Co reaches deal with group promising female leadership
RE
07:36pWeinstein Co reaches deal with group promising female leadership
RE
07:36pU.S. oil rises for first time in four days
RE
07:35pSouth Korea's factory sector expands marginally in February
RE
07:33pSouth Korea's January factory output rebounds on strong export growth
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:04pReuters poll - Euro zone economic growth momentum has peaked, say economists
RE
06:57pProposed steel tariff could impact Exxon Mobil refinery expansion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METLIFE : METLIFE : Revises 2017 Earnings After Another Mistake -- 2nd Update
2MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Microchip to buy Microsemi for about $8.35 billion
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW tells court it did not break rules over 'dieselgate' disclosure
4U.S. energy industry slams Trump's 'job-killing' steel tariffs
5WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO REVIEWS WEALTH BUSINESS FOR POSSIBLE CUSTOMER ABUSE: filing

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.