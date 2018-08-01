Welch’s : Sets Out to Disrupt Energy Drink Category with New Sparkling Beverage

Welch’s Sparkling Plus Energy is Now Available in Select Markets as Part of a Limited Release

Looking to reimagine the energy drink category around great taste, Welch’s has launched Welch’s Sparkling Plus Energy into limited release. The line delivers delicious, sustainably farmed Welch’s juice with natural energy from organic coffee extract.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005612/en/

Welch's Sparkling Plus Energy is available in two bold flavors, Sparkling Grape and Sparkling Fruit Punch, with a suggested retail price of $2.19 for a 16 oz. can. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We saw a need in the market for an energy drink that actually tastes good,” said John Walston, Welch’s Senior Brand Manager. “Welch’s Sparkling Plus Energy delivers a great, bold taste and it’s a product you can feel good about buying because as always, 100% of our profits go back to our small family farmers. The energy drink category is expanding, and we are excited to evolve our portfolio with a new product offering outside of the juice aisle.”

Welch’s Energy expands the brand’s portfolio into a new category with a focus specifically on a male audience. The product is currently available as part of a limited rollout in three markets, including New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore/Washington D.C., with plans to expand into new markets. Welch’s Energy is available in two bold flavors – Sparkling Grape and Sparkling Fruit Punch – with a suggested retail price of $2.19 for a 16 oz. can. For more distribution information, please reach out to Carey Haubenschild, Welch’s Associate Director of New Channel Development, [email protected].

About Welch’s

Welch’s is the processing and marketing subsidiary of the National Grape Cooperative. Located across America and in Ontario, Canada, the cooperative’s approximately 825 family farmers own the company and grow the delicious and inherently healthy Concord grapes used in Welch’s juices and other grape-based products. Welch’s is committed to research and development that will meet the growing demand for products that address consumers’ health and nutrition needs. Welch’s products are sold throughout the United States and in approximately 40 countries around the globe. Welch’s is an Equal Opportunity Employer-Minorities/Female/Disabled/Veterans.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005612/en/