Welch’s : Sets Out to Disrupt Energy Drink Category with New Sparkling Beverage

Looking to reimagine the energy drink category around great taste,
Welch’s has launched Welch’s Sparkling Plus Energy into limited
release. The line delivers delicious, sustainably farmed Welch’s
juice with natural energy from organic coffee extract.
Welch's Sparkling Plus Energy is available in two bold flavors, Sparkling Grape and Sparkling Fruit Punch, with a suggested retail price of $2.19 for a 16 oz. can. (Photo: Business Wire)
“We saw a need in the market for an energy drink that actually tastes
good,” said John Walston, Welch’s Senior Brand Manager. “Welch’s
Sparkling Plus Energy delivers a great, bold taste and it’s a product
you can feel good about buying because as always, 100% of our profits go
back to our small family farmers. The energy drink category is
expanding, and we are excited to evolve our portfolio with a new product
offering outside of the juice aisle.”
Welch’s Energy expands the brand’s portfolio into a new category with a
focus specifically on a male audience. The product is currently
available as part of a limited rollout in three markets, including New
York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore/Washington D.C., with plans to
expand into new markets. Welch’s Energy is available in two bold flavors
– Sparkling Grape and Sparkling Fruit Punch – with a suggested retail
price of $2.19 for a 16 oz. can. For more distribution information,
please reach out to Carey Haubenschild, Welch’s Associate Director of
New Channel Development, [email protected].
About Welch’s
Welch’s is the processing and marketing subsidiary of the National Grape
Cooperative. Located across America and in Ontario, Canada, the
cooperative’s approximately 825 family farmers own the company and grow
the delicious and inherently healthy Concord grapes used in Welch’s
juices and other grape-based products. Welch’s is committed to research
and development that will meet the growing demand for products that
address consumers’ health and nutrition needs. Welch’s products are sold
throughout the United States and in approximately 40 countries around
the globe. Welch’s is an Equal Opportunity
Employer-Minorities/Female/Disabled/Veterans.
