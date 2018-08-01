Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Welch’s : Sets Out to Disrupt Energy Drink Category with New Sparkling Beverage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 10:40am EDT

Welch’s Sparkling Plus Energy is Now Available in Select Markets as Part of a Limited Release

Looking to reimagine the energy drink category around great taste, Welch’s has launched Welch’s Sparkling Plus Energy into limited release. The line delivers delicious, sustainably farmed Welch’s juice with natural energy from organic coffee extract.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005612/en/

Welch's Sparkling Plus Energy is available in two bold flavors, Sparkling Grape and Sparkling Fruit ...

Welch's Sparkling Plus Energy is available in two bold flavors, Sparkling Grape and Sparkling Fruit Punch, with a suggested retail price of $2.19 for a 16 oz. can. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We saw a need in the market for an energy drink that actually tastes good,” said John Walston, Welch’s Senior Brand Manager. “Welch’s Sparkling Plus Energy delivers a great, bold taste and it’s a product you can feel good about buying because as always, 100% of our profits go back to our small family farmers. The energy drink category is expanding, and we are excited to evolve our portfolio with a new product offering outside of the juice aisle.”

Welch’s Energy expands the brand’s portfolio into a new category with a focus specifically on a male audience. The product is currently available as part of a limited rollout in three markets, including New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore/Washington D.C., with plans to expand into new markets. Welch’s Energy is available in two bold flavors – Sparkling Grape and Sparkling Fruit Punch – with a suggested retail price of $2.19 for a 16 oz. can. For more distribution information, please reach out to Carey Haubenschild, Welch’s Associate Director of New Channel Development, [email protected].

About Welch’s

Welch’s is the processing and marketing subsidiary of the National Grape Cooperative. Located across America and in Ontario, Canada, the cooperative’s approximately 825 family farmers own the company and grow the delicious and inherently healthy Concord grapes used in Welch’s juices and other grape-based products. Welch’s is committed to research and development that will meet the growing demand for products that address consumers’ health and nutrition needs. Welch’s products are sold throughout the United States and in approximately 40 countries around the globe. Welch’s is an Equal Opportunity Employer-Minorities/Female/Disabled/Veterans.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:03pAGILYSYS : Casino Resorts Are Growing RevPAR
PU
05:03pAKSA ENERJI URETIM : The Effect of Natural Gas Price Hike on Aksa Energy
PU
05:03pTATA STEEL : TMH performs Jharkhand's first successful implantation of the world's smallest heart pacemaker
PU
05:03pFIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRS178 - Listing of New Financial Instrument
PU
05:03pACORN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s) 01/08/2018 > >
PU
05:03pGAMING PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:03pGlobal Secondary Macronutrients Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
05:02pPEPPERBALL : ® LifeLite™ Personal Protection Launcher Now Shipping and Available to The Public
BU
05:02pGRAIN TRUCK/BODY MANUFACTURING IN NORTH AMERICA : Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Channels, Trends, and Outlook to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
05:02pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : OPENS WORLD’S LARGEST FOUR POINTS BY SHERATON IN THE HOLY CITY OF MAKKAH IN SAUDI ARABIA
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Reports Higher 2Q After-Tax Profit, Sales, Despite Diesel Hit
2BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : 2Q Net Profit Largely Stable, Beating Expectations
3BAIDU : China Baidu's second quarter exceeds expectations, powered by ad sales growth
4INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Stores Supply Online -- WSJ
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Bank optimistic about economy as profit jumps

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.