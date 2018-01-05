Welltower To Present At J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: HCN) will participate in the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be held at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California. Tom DeRosa, Chief Executive Officer, along with John Goodey, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Shaver, SVP - Strategy will present during a session scheduled for Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Topics covered in the presentation will include:

Health care delivery moving to lower cost settings

Summary of Welltower's capital deployment

Overview of urbanization and consumerism in health care

The audio can be accessed through the following link:

https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare18/sessions/13320-welltower-inc/webcast

A replay of the presentation will also be available via the above link shortly following the conclusion of the session. The link will expire on April 10, 2018.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: HCN), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welltower-to-present-at-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-300578436.html

SOURCE Welltower Inc.