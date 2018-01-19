Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Welsh Government : EU boost for £9.4m project will use Caerau’s mine-water to warm local homes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/19/2018 | 01:14am CET

Water in the underground mine workings of the former Caerau colliery has been naturally heated by the earth, and as a geothermal source of energy, Bridgend County Borough Council is investigating how it could be extracted, using heat pump technology and a network of pipes, to warm around 150 nearby homes.

The scale of the scheme will be the first of its kind in the UK and would use existing radiators to heat homes without mine-water ever entering residents' properties. Among the global leaders in using this type of technology is Holland, which opened the world's first mine-water power station in 2008 in the town of Heerlen - a Dutch coal-mining area that closed its last mine in the 1970s.

Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths, said:

'Our ambition is for our nation to be a world leader in pioneering low carbon energy. This is a cutting-edge model of generating a clean source of renewable energy, drawing on the legacy of our coal mining heritage. It will not only attract further investment to the area, but also addresse fuel poverty by cutting energy bills and has the potential to be rolled out to Wales and beyond.

'This EU-funded scheme will also create jobs both within the initial construction period and the ongoing supply chain, as well as offering training and educational opportunities in a very innovative area.'

The findings of a feasibility study to determine if the water is warm enough to heat homes are expected by the end of February. This follows test drilling into the mine workings under the Old Brewers site in Caerau which found that the mining void is full of water to a depth of 230m.

The British Geological Survey has since been testing the temperature, chemistry and volume of the mining-water, with the temperature expected to be around 20.6 degrees celsius - warm enough for the scheme to be a success.

Councillor Richard Young, the council's Cabinet Member for Communities, said:

'The volume of water and its temperature makes the scheme possible and now we have been awarded £6.5m of EU funds from the Welsh Government, the next phase is to work through the full scope of the scheme and put everything in place to deliver a trailblazing project for the Llynfi Valley. It will also act as a catalyst for other energy project investments, possibly through the City Deal and other investment.'

While the initial heat network will involve 150 properties, and the nearby school and church, there may be potential for the scheme to eventually warm up to a thousand local homes.

An exhibition is planned for spring 2018 when findings from the feasibility study will be shared with Caerau residents and any other parties who are interested in the project. Construction work will begin in 2020.

The scheme is a demonstrator project for the UK Government led Smart System and Heat Programme. The remaining funds for the £9.4m scheme will be made up by the UK Government, Energy Systems Catapult and Bridgend County Borough Council. Other partners include: BGS, Kensa, Egnida, SPECIFIC, Carreg Las, Natural Resources Wales and The Coal Authority.

Welsh Government published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2018 00:14:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38a South Korean group files complaint against Apple CEO over iPhone slowdown
04:38a JOHN MCCORMICK : Blackstone's Hill hands hedge fund reins to McCormick
04:24a Tax overhaul leads AmEx to first loss in 26 years, buyback suspension
04:24a Tax overhaul leads AmEx to first loss in 26 years, buyback suspension
04:21a SEC questions prospects of bitcoin ETFs
04:20a Oil prices fall over 1 percent on recovery in U.S. output
04:17a Oil prices fall over 1 percent on recovery in U.S. output
04:13a Asia stocks set record highs, U.S. government funding woes weigh on dollar
04:13a Asia stocks set record highs, U.S. govt. funding woes weigh on dollar
04:09a MINISTRY OF TRADE INDUSTRY AND ENERGY OF REPU : ICT exports hit record high in 2017
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : AMERICAN EXPRESS : Tax overhaul leads AmEx to first loss in 26 years, buyback suspe..
2INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM returns to growth after six years..
3Possible Buffett successor Jain reports $109 million Berkshire stake
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : review of Toronto could escalate tension with Trump
5Morgan Stanley raises targets, but Wall Street wants more

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.