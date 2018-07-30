Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

West Pharmaceutical Services : FDA Guidance on Elemental Impurities Affects Animal Health Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 02:02pm EDT

Elemental impurities, such as arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury are ubiquitous in nature. They are also toxic to humans and animals at certain levels. Because these elements are often part of mined minerals used in the manufacture of drug products and/or drug containment systems, they can have an impact on the quality of a drug.

New USP standards recently became mandatory for measuring elemental impurities in pharmaceuticals and their ingredients. The new USP General Chapters, USP (Elemental Impurities - Limits) and USP (Elemental Impurities - Procedures), have replaced USP (Heavy Metals). USP , which has historically been used to test for heavy metals in drug products as well as packaging components, has been withdrawn.

While USP does not directly apply to animal drug products, the Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) expects sponsors of animal drug products to continue to apply a risk-based control strategy for elemental impurities and establish appropriate acceptance criteria and test methods for elemental impurities where necessary.

To aide our pharmaceutical partners invested in animal health, West performed an analysis of our top 25 elastomeric formulations. This information can be found on West's Technical Bulletin, located along with a plethora of other information in West's Knowledge Center. West's Knowledge Center provides additional scientific insight and more detailed technical information. Our Technical Customer Services (TCS) representatives are available to offer additional support to customers seeking information.

Visit West's Knowledge Center here to learn more!

Disclaimer

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 18:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:26pVECIMA : Atlantic Broadband Deploys SeaChange Solutions for New IP VOD Service
AQ
08:26pAMERICAN EXPRESS : Gave Clients One Rate, Then Secretly Raised It -- Update
DJ
08:25pSURFACE ONCOLOGY : FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to Surface Oncology’s SRF231 for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma
AQ
08:25pBig Data Analytics in Healthcare Market by Component, Deployment Type, Analytics Type, Application, and Region - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:22pCorporate Training Market in the US 2018-2022| Technical Courses Segment Dominates the Market| Technavio
BU
08:21pCAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Transwestern and Caesars on Climate Action in Supply Chains - Webinar
AQ
08:21pASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:20pSAFAT GLOBAL KSC : Bahraini students shine at international forum
AQ
08:20pFRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS : extends California union deal
AQ
08:20pData Center Market in China 2018-2022| IT Infrastructure Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK KGAA : MERCK : FDA Agrees to Review Merck KGaA's Drug for MS, Again
2SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Falls on Forex Hit
3CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Preliminary Results
4HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : hit as Brazil, currencies force margin outlook cut
5CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar raises 2018 profit outlook, beats quarterly estimates

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.