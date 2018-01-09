West Virginia Democratic Party : Social Media Campaign Will Spotlight GOP Rumble

For Immediate Release:

January 9, 2018

Social Media Campaign Will Spotlight GOP Rumble

WV Dems will highlight the food fight in the Republican Senate Primary

CHARLESTON, WV- Today, the West Virginia Democratic Party launched a social media campaign on Twitter and Facebook called Republican Rumble to showcase the chaos taking place in the West Virginia Republican U.S. Senate primary.

West Virginians and the media can follow the Republican Rumble at Facebook.com/RepRumble and Twitter.com/RepRumble,

Republican Rumble will keep voters up to date on the constant mudslinging between Don Blankenship, Evan Jenkins, and Patrick Morrisey. West Virginians can follow along using the hashtag #RepublicanRumble.

'West Virginians need to know the truth about each of these GOP candidates and what they are saying about each other during this messy primary,' said Belinda Biafore, Chair of the West Virginia Democratic Party. 'I invite everyone to follow Republican Rumble online for the blow-by-blow updates on Blankenship, Jenkins, and Morrisey.'

