Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc. : (“XWAMX”) and Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc. (“XWMFX”) Announce Distributions for March 2018

03/16/2018 | 01:31pm CET

Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc. (XWAMX) and Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc. (XWMFX) announce quarterly distributions for the month of March 2018.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

                   
Month     Record Date     Ex-Dividend Date     Payable Date
March     03/23/2018     04/02/2018     04//02/2018
           
                       
Ticker    

 

 

CUSIP

    Fund Name  

 

Month     Amount     Type    

Change
from
Previous
Distribution

 
XWAMX

95790F100

Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc.

 

Mar $17.18 a Income $(0.77)
                                     
 
XWMFX

95790G108

Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc.

 

Mar $17.74 a Income $(0.96)
                                     
a The Fund has decreased its distributions to a level that better approximates the current level of net investment income generated by its investment portfolio.
 

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of the Funds’ distributions that has been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2019, after definitive information is available, the Funds will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by the Funds during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc., a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc., and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the investment manager.

Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc., a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc., and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the investment manager.

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.


© Business Wire 2018
