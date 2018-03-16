Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc. : (“XWAMX”) and Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc. (“XWMFX”) Announce Distributions for March 2018

Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc. (XWAMX) and Western Asset
Middle Market Income Fund Inc. (XWMFX) announce quarterly distributions
for the month of March 2018.
The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Month
|
|
|
Record Date
|
|
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
|
|
Payable Date
|
March
|
|
|
03/23/2018
|
|
|
04/02/2018
|
|
|
04//02/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ticker
|
|
|
CUSIP
|
|
|
Fund Name
|
|
|
Month
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Type
|
|
|
Change
from
Previous
Distribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XWAMX
|
|
|
95790F100
|
|
|
Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc.
|
|
|
Mar
|
|
|
$17.18 a
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
$(0.77)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XWMFX
|
|
|
95790G108
|
|
|
Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc.
|
|
|
Mar
|
|
|
$17.74 a
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
$(0.96)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a The Fund has decreased its distributions to a level
that better approximates the current level of net investment income
generated by its investment portfolio.
|
This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being
provided to announce the amount of the Funds’ distributions that has
been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2019, after definitive
information is available, the Funds will send shareholders a Form
1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by the
Funds during the prior calendar year should be characterized for
purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return
(e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).
Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc., a non-diversified,
closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason
Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason,
Inc., and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an
affiliate of the investment manager.
Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc., a non-diversified,
closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason
Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason,
Inc., and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an
affiliate of the investment manager.
For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or
consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com.
Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are
available free of charge upon request.
Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational
purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling
shares of the Funds.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005075/en/