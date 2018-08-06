Log in
Western Growers : Opposes Renewable Energy Initiative in Arizona

08/06/2018 | 03:21pm EDT

IRVINE, Calif. (August 6, 2018) - Western Growers, representing farmers across Arizona, California and other Western states, has announced its opposition to the 'Clean Energy for a Healthy Arizona' initiative. This constitutional amendment would require public utilities to acquire 50 percent of their electricity from renewable sources by 2030. Dave Puglia, Western Growers' executive vice president, issued the following statement:

'Although Arizona farmers are leaders in driving energy efficiency into their operations, agriculture remains an energy-intensive industry. Arizona's family farms would bear a disproportionate share of steep electricity price increases resulting from this initiative. Based on our experiences with a similar renewable energy mandate in California, we anticipate commercial and industrial electricity costs will climb by at least 30 percent if this initiative is passed, disproportionately harming family farmers who already operate on thin margins.'

About Western Growers:
Founded in 1926, Western Growers represents local and regional family farmers growing fresh produce in Arizona, California, Colorado and New Mexico. Our members and their workers provide over half the nation's fresh fruits, vegetables and tree nuts, including nearly half of America's fresh organic produce. Some members also farm throughout the U.S. and in other countries so people have year-round access to nutritious food. For generations, we have provided variety and healthy choices to consumers. Connect with and learn more about Western Growers on our Twitter and Facebook.

###

Disclaimer

Western Growers published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 19:20:02 UTC
