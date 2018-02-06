Log in
Western Washington University : Huxley College’s Annual Career & Internship Fair set for Feb. 8

02/06/2018 | 10:50pm CET

Huxley College's Annual Career & Internship Fair will be held on Feb. 8 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Wade King Rec Center - MAC Gym.

Explore environmental and sustainability-themed internships, summer jobs, and career-track positions with government agencies, nonprofit organizations, private businesses, and industry representatives. All majors welcome. A full list of participants can be found at http://www.wwu.edu/careers/huxleyfair.shtml

Questions? Contact [email protected] or call 360-650-3646.

Western Washington University published this content on 06 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2018 21:49:06 UTC.

