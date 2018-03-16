Westinghouse Completes First Major Decommissioning Work at a Nordic Commercial Nuclear Reactor

Westinghouse
Electric Company announced today that it has completed a major
decommissioning project at the former Barsebäck nuclear power plant in
Skåne, Sweden.
Barsebäck Unit 2 ceased operation in 2005 and decommissioning work began
in August 2016. Westinghouse’s scope of work included the underwater
segmentation and packaging of the reactor vessel internals, as well as
the upfront engineering studies and equipment manufacturing and
qualification.
“Westinghouse is proud to deliver this major decommissioning project on
time and on budget,” said Yves Brachet, Westinghouse senior vice
president, Global Decommissioning, Decontamination, Remediation and
Waste Management. “Our global expertise in this area will help our
customers in the Nordic region to safely manage a variety of end-of-life
opportunities for commercial nuclear power plants.”
Leadership at Barsebäck Kraft AB (BKAB) is equally satisfied with this
successful initial step of the first dismantling of a commercial nuclear
power plant in Sweden. “The success of this project is a result of close
cooperation and proves that the Swedish back–end system works as
intended,” said Åsa Carlson, BKAB managing director.
Westinghouse is now due to begin decommissioning work on Barsebäck Unit
1, with an estimated completion date of April 2019.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005145/en/