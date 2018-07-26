What To Do After A Bicycle Accident Says Bicycle Accident Lawyer In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2018 / Philadelphia auto accident attorney, Rand Spear, discusses car accidents involving bicycles, what you should do if you are the bicyclist, and why you need an experienced car accident attorney to represent your claim.

There is no traveler on the roads who is more unprotected than a bicyclist, and with winter over and warmer days ahead, there will be more and more bicycling going on. Unfortunately, riding on busy streets can become an accident waiting to happen for some bicyclists, and a number of them will be involved in an accident with a motor vehicle. When that happens, it's important to know what to do.

What to Do Immediately After a Bicycle Accident

If you are a bicyclist involved in an accident with a car, it may be necessary to seek emergency medical attention immediately. If that is the case, your physical and medical health must come first. However, if it is at all possible, the following three steps will greatly assist you with any future claim:

Collect Driver Information - Pennsylvania has many visitors every year, so it's imperative that you collect the right information from the driver of the car that hit you. Ask to see the driver's license, insurance information, and rental information if the driver has rented the car. If the driver fails to show you any of these documents, call the police, if you haven't already.

Collect Witness Information - It's often difficult to locate witnesses of the accident later, so it's important that you obtain names and contact information for anyone who witnessed the accident at the scene.

Take Photos or Video of the Accident Scene - If you are able, take as many photographs, video, and recordings of witness statements as you can while you are still at the scene. This evidence will help your lawyer prove your case.

Remember, if you're hurt and emergency personnel thinks you need to go to the hospital for further medical treatment, that should be your priority.

If you or a loved one has been injured in an automobile-bicycle accident, it's crucial that you contact a personal injury attorney who has experience with car accident cases. These cases can be complicated and because bicyclists do not typically carry insurance of their own, compensation can be difficult to obtain.

