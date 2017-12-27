What's Happening With These Electric Utilities Stocks? -- DTE Energy, AES Corp., Alliant Energy, and NRG Yield

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on DTE, AES, LNT, and NYLD which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. On Tuesday, December 26, 2017, the NASDAQ Composite, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the S&P 500 edged lower at the closing bell. US markets saw four out of nine sectors finishing the day in red, four in green, and one in neutral territory. Taking into consideration yesterday's market sentiment, WallStEquities.com assessed the following Electric Utilities equities this morning: DTE Energy Co. (NYSE: DTE), The AES Corp. (NYSE: AES), Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE: LNT), and NRG Yield Inc. (NYSE: NYLD). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer, click the link below.

DTE Energy

On Tuesday, shares in Detroit, Michigan-based DTE Energy Co. recorded a trading volume of 602,932 shares. The stock ended at $108.13, declining 0.54% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 9.77% on an YTD basis. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 3.87%. Furthermore, shares of DTE Energy, which engages in the utility operations, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 30.14. Get the full research report on DTE for free by clicking below at:

AES Corp.

Arlington, Virginia headquartered The AES Corp.'s stock finished yesterday's session 0.65% lower at $10.64. A total volume of 3.20 million shares was traded. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 1.05%. Furthermore, shares of AES Corp., which operates as a diversified power generation and utility company, have an RSI of 47.03. Today's complimentary research report on AES is accessible at:

Alliant Energy

At the close of trading on Tuesday, shares in Madison, Wisconsin headquartered Alliant Energy Corp. saw a decline of 0.73%, ending the day at $42.19. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.08 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 11.44% over the last twelve months and 11.35% since the start of this year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 1.17%. Moreover, shares of Alliant Energy, which operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers in the Midwest region of the US, have an RSI of 33.49.

On December 18th, 2017, research firm Wells Fargo downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Outperform' to 'Market Perform'. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on LNT at:

NRG Yield

Princeton, New Jersey headquartered NRG Yield Inc.'s shares ended the day 0.53% higher at $18.80 with a total trading volume of 522,552 shares. The stock has gained 18.99% over the last twelve months and 18.99% on an YTD basis. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 3.15%. Additionally, shares of NRG Yield, which through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the US, have an RSI of 50.30. See the free research coverage on NYLD at:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whats-happening-with-these-electric-utilities-stocks----dte-energy-aes-corp-alliant-energy-and-nrg-yield-300575453.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities