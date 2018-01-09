What's Happening With These Oil & Gas Stocks? -- Unit, Noble, Enerplus, and Cenovus Energy

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Unit

Unit

On Monday, shares in Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Unit Corp. climbed 2.02%, ending the day at $23.73. The stock recorded a trading volume of 356,209 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 20.21% in the last month and 19.07% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 14.62% and 21.60%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Unit, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company primarily in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 67.08.

Noble

Noble

Shares in London, the UK headquartered Noble Corp. PLC ended the day 5.14% higher at $5.32. A total volume of 7.48 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 7.37 million shares. In the last month and the previous three months, the stock has surged 27.27% and 28.81%, respectively. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 25.55% and 25.30%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Noble, which operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide, have an RSI of 77.37.

On December 20th, 2017, Noble announced that certain of its wholly owned subsidiaries have received commitments from lenders to enter into a new credit facility. This new facility is expected to provide borrowing capacity of $1.5 billion, with an expected maturity of January 2023. Additionally, the Company would retain an incremental $300 million in capacity under its current credit facility, or total borrowing capacity of $1.8 billion until January 2020.

Enerplus

Enerplus

At the close of trading on Monday, shares in Calgary, Canada headquartered Enerplus Corp. finished 0.30% higher at $10.00. A total volume of 1.07 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 936,090 shares. The stock has advanced 12.61% in the last month, 8.70% over the previous three months, and 8.23% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 8.35% and 15.75%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Enerplus, which together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the US and Canada, have an RSI of 61.12.

On December 18th, 2017, Enerplus announced that a cash dividend in the amount of CDN$0.01 per share will be payable on January 15th, 2018, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on December 29th, 2017. The ex-dividend date for this payment is December 28th, 2017.

Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy

Calgary, Canada headquartered Cenovus Energy Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 3.54 million shares at the end of yesterday's session. The stock closed the day 0.49% lower at $10.07. The Company's shares have advanced 8.51% in the past month and 4.79% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.48% and 9.53%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Cenovus Energy, which develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, have an RSI of 57.77.

On December 14th, 2017, Cenovus Energy announced plans to invest between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion in 2018, with the majority of the budget allocated to sustain base production at the Company's oil sands operations. The remaining capital will primarily support continued construction at the phase G oil sands expansion at Christina Lake, where costs are coming in below original expectations, and a targeted drilling program in the Deep Basin.

