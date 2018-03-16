What's Happening With These Semiconductor Stocks? -- Semtech, Skyworks Solutions, Tower Semiconductor, and Xilinx

NEW YORK, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on SMTC, SWKS, TSEM, and XLNX which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. On Thursday, March 15, 2018, , the NASDAQ Composite and the S&P 500 edged 0.20% and 0.08% lower, respectively at the closing bell, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average stayed bullish, finishing marginally higher by 0.47%. US markets saw four out of nine sectors finishing the day in red, one in green, and four in neutral territory. Taking into consideration yesterday's market sentiment, WallStEquities.com assessed the following Semiconductor - Integrated Circuits equities this morning: Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ: SMTC), Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: TSEM), and Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Semtech

On Thursday, shares in Camarillo, California headquartered Semtech Corp. recorded a trading volume of 3.33 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 559.46 thousand shares. The stock ended at $38.70, rising 10.89% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 19.08% in the last month, 12.50% over the previous three months, and 12.99% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 10.11% and 5.56%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Semtech, which designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 70.64. Get the full research report on SMTC for free by clicking below at:

Skyworks Solutions

Woburn, Massachusetts headquartered Skyworks Solutions Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 0.58% lower at $111.29. A total volume of 1.23 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 15.36% over the previous three months and 12.29% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.37% and 7.10%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Skyworks Solutions, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide, have an RSI of 57.37.

On February 27th, 2018, research firm Standpoint Research upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy'. Today's complimentary research report on SWKS is accessible at:

Tower Semiconductor

At the close of trading on Thursday, shares in Migdal Haemek, Israel headquartered Tower Semiconductor Ltd saw a rise of 1.19%, ending the day at $29.83. The stock recorded a trading volume of 460,880 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 29.25% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 8.27%. Moreover, shares of Tower Semiconductor, which manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the US, Japan, Asia, and Europe, have an RSI of 44.15. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on TSEM at:

Xilinx

San Jose, California headquartered Xilinx Inc.'s shares ended the day 0.24% lower at $75.83 with a total trading volume of 1.47 million shares. The stock has gained 16.14% in the last month, 12.04% in the previous three months, and 25.71% over the last twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 5.88% and 10.30%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Xilinx, which designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide, have an RSI of 63.36. See the free research coverage on XLNX at:

