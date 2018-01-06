Log in
What's News : Business & Finance -- WSJ

01/06/2018 | 08:48am CET

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 6, 2018).

The pace of hiring slowed in the final month of 2017, but remained robust for the year as a whole and the jobless rate held at a 17-year low.

Apple's new gadgets have been consistently late with Cook as CEO, prompting questions about the firm's competitive edge.

The Dow notched its best start to a year since 2003, rising 220.74 points on Friday to 25295.87.

Businesses and institutions rushed to patch computer systems following the disclosure this week of computer chip flaws.

Powell backed an aggressive expansion of the Fed's bond buying in 2012, but expressed reservations, meeting transcripts show.

Boeing is in talks on ways to address Brazilian government concerns about the U.S. firm's potential takeover of Embraer.

Banking regulators in mid-2017 downgraded one part of a secret assessment of Wells Fargo's health.

XRP, a digital currency offered by San Francisco startup Ripple, has soared 1,135% in the past month.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:19p LIBYA : Genscape’s December Production Expectation, Waha Oil Co.& the High-Frequency Production Monitor
02:39p WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE : Buffalo National Weather Wayne County Forecast for Saturday and Sunday;
02:29p COLUMBIA GAS OF PENNSYLVANIA : Reports Outage in Redstone Township, Pa.
01:54p NIGC NATIONAL IRANIAN GAS : Iran to launch new gas projects
09:34a FOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Crescent City Meats Recalls Ready-To-Eat Tasso Ham Products due to Underprocessing
08:48a WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
08:48a WHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
05:54a MINISTRY OF INFORMATION BROADCASTING AND NAT : ECC okays financing for RLNG-III pipeline project
05:24a HAMILTON BULLDOGS : Bulldogs look flat in 3-2 loss to north bay
04:19a COMPANIES IN NEW YORK 'OPEN' TO NEW PAYROLL TAX SYSTEM : state official
