News : Economy & Forex
What's News : Business & Finance -- WSJ

03/03/2018 | 02:48am EST

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (March 3, 2018).

Trump plans to apply steel and aluminum tariffs globally and won't exempt allies, a senior White House official said.

The threat of a trade war sparked turmoil in global markets. The Dow fell 70.92 points to 24538.06, putting its weekly drop at over 3%.

Nucor, US Steel and Century Aluminum lead a short list of companies that welcomed the plan.

The tariffs are likely to keep driving up domestic metal prices that have already been on a tear.

BlackRock posed questions to gun firms on its website, another sign that money managers are boosting pressure on the industry.

HNA received behind-the-scenes aid from Beijing.

Biogen and AbbVie pulled their new MS drug after several patients suffered brain inflammations.

A lumber shortage has pushed prices to record highs as builders prepare for the construction season.

Libor surpassed 2% for the first time in 10 years, lifting borrowing costs on trillions of dollars in loans.

01:16pSetting out Brexit vision, Britain's May appeals to EU to show flexibility
RE
11:59aFACED WITH U.S. TAX CUTS, FRANCE, GERMANY HASTEN HARMONIZATION : Merkel
RE
11:58aWILBUR ROSS : Businesses try to coax Trump from tariffs brink, aides quarrel
RE
11:53aCongo's Kabila to meet companies over mining code revision
RE
11:38aU.S. prosecutors want stay lifted to settle 'The Wolf of Wall Street' suit
RE
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
03:34aCorrection to Trump Won't Exclude Allies From Tariffs
DJ
02:37aU.S. dollar outlook darkens as trade war looms
RE
02:03aBusinesses try to coax Trump from tariffs brink, aides quarrel
RE
1ALCOA CORPORATION : 'Trade wars are good,' Trump says, defying global concern over tariffs
2Setting out Brexit vision, Britain's May appeals to EU to show flexibility
3S&P 500 : Oil rises as Wall Street bounces off lows, crude posts weekly loss
4BLACKROCK : BlackRock Goes Public With Questions To Gun Industry-- 3rd Update
5WTI : Frackers, OPEC Size Each Other Up at CERAWeek Energy Confab in Texas

HOT NEWS
