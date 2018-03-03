What's News : Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (March 3, 2018).

Trump plans to apply steel and aluminum tariffs globally and won't exempt allies, a senior White House official said.

The threat of a trade war sparked turmoil in global markets. The Dow fell 70.92 points to 24538.06, putting its weekly drop at over 3%.

Nucor, US Steel and Century Aluminum lead a short list of companies that welcomed the plan.

The tariffs are likely to keep driving up domestic metal prices that have already been on a tear.

BlackRock posed questions to gun firms on its website, another sign that money managers are boosting pressure on the industry.

HNA received behind-the-scenes aid from Beijing.

Biogen and AbbVie pulled their new MS drug after several patients suffered brain inflammations.

A lumber shortage has pushed prices to record highs as builders prepare for the construction season.

Libor surpassed 2% for the first time in 10 years, lifting borrowing costs on trillions of dollars in loans.