What's News : Business & Finance -- WSJ

Mortgage rates jumped to their highest level since 2011, a shift that could slow home price appreciation and squeeze first-time buyers.

Campbell's CEO resigned and the company said it might sell some brands, after a bet on fresher foods failed to revive sales.

Coinbase and another cryptocurrency firm talked to U.S. regulators about the possibility of obtaining banking licenses.

Stocks stalled, posting weekly losses on trade and rate concerns. The Dow edged up 1.11 point on Friday.

Deere said it would raise equipment prices to protect profits as costs rise.

Cambridge Analytica filed for bankruptcy protection in New York.

Mattel rejected a recent offer by MGA's Larian, the mogul behind Bratz dolls, to merge the two firms.

Baidu's president said he would relinquish his operational roles.

Hilton said Blackstone is exiting its investment in the hotel operator.