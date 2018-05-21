What's News : Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (May 21, 2018).

High U.S. government bond yields are a new sign of investors' struggle to reconcile economic growth expectations with concerns about budget deficits and inflation.

Ant prevented investors in its $10 billion funding round from putting money into rivals of the China-based financial-technology giant.

Campbell Soup faces a choice of emphasizing fresh or processed foods after the departure of its innovating CEO.

A Southwest Airlines emergency highlighted an unusually long lag in ordering mandatory enhanced engine inspections.

The European Union's tough new data-protection law is opening up opportunities for technology consultants.

Some service workers have sued, saying their employers have unfairly docked wages using time-tracking technology.

Starbucks said it would allow guests to use its premises, including restrooms, whether or not they buy anything.