What's News : Business & Finance -- WSJ

Some CBS directors discussed over the weekend whether CEO Moonves should step aside from the company pending its investigation into allegations that he sexually harassed women.

The broad U.S. stock market is within 2% of a new high despite big drops by some of the tech giants that have powered recent gains, reassuring investors.

The Fed is wrestling with what to do once interest rates it is lifting reach a setting that neither slows nor spurs growth.

Crude across the globe is being used faster than it is being replaced, raising the prospect of even higher oil prices in the coming years.

Investors shut out of some of the highest-return hedge funds are turning to the same managers' open funds, whose results are generally not as good.

Startup stock exchange IEX has failed to attract any company listings despite wooing prospects for several years.

EuroChem is mining potash in Russia, in a move that could shake up a market in the fertilizer dominated by a handful of producers.

Chinese regulators disclaimed responsibility for Qualcomm's abandoning its acquisition of NXP, saying the proposal failed to address competition concerns.

Walmart is exploring a subscription video-streaming service that would seek to challenge Netflix and Amazon.