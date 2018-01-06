What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 6, 2018).

The Trump administration is asking Congress for nearly $18 billion to construct more than 700 miles of new and replacement barriers along the Southwest border.

Federal prosecutors and FBI agents are investigating allegations of potential corruption tied to the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation.

Two GOP Senators have asked the Justice Department to open a criminal inquiry into whether the author of a controversial Trump dossier lied to investigators.

As North and South Korea prepare to hold their first official, face-to-face talks in two years, the stakes have rarely been higher.

Pakistan's foreign minister said he sees his country's alliance with Washington as over due to the U.S. suspension of security-related aid.

Trump's nominee to lead the Indian Health Service appears to have misrepresented his work experience at a Missouri hospital to a Senate panel, according to former employees at the hospital.