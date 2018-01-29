Log in
What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

01/29/2018 | 08:48am CET

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 29, 2018).

Republicans worked to distance themselves from Wynn, after a WSJ report of a pattern of sexual misconduct by the GOP donor.

Mexico and Canada rejected a proposal by the Trump administration to remake a corporate arbitration system that is a key part of Nafta.

Republican lawmakers warned Trump against firing Mueller, after reports the president considered dismissing him in June.

Trump extended his threats of action against America's trading partners, hinting at retaliation against the EU.

New York Gov. Cuomo is facing a split in the state over the impact of the new federal tax law.

Prince al-Waleed was among a handful of businessmen freed after agreeing to make payments to the Saudi government, following a sweeping anticorruption campaign.

Afghan officials accused Pakistan of supporting militants behind an attack that killed 103 people and wounded 235.

Honduras' President Hernández took office for a second term, despite protests calling for a new vote.

