What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

01/30/2018 | 08:48am CET

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 30, 2018).

North Korea has scaled back winter military exercises this year, a development U.S. officials believe reflects pressure from international sanctions.

FBI Deputy McCabe left his post at the urging of his bosses following weeks of criticism from Trump and other Republicans.

A House panel voted to make public a classified GOP-authored memo that alleges surveillance abuses against a Trump associate.

Trump is expected to outline a broad agenda while spotlighting immigration in his State of the Union address.

The administration said it was resuming refugee admissions from 11 countries, but with added vetting.

The Pentagon has classified a sweeping range of data used to measure its progress in Afghanistan.

Xi is turning to a trusted ally who ran his anticorruption campaign to help manage fraught U.S.-China ties.

Nafta talks survived a sixth round, even as tensions flared between the U.S. and Canada over auto rules.

The GOP governors association has decided to return $100,000 in donations from casino mogul Wynn's firm.

Melania Trump's flights between the inauguration and her move to the White House cost over $675,000.

