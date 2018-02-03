Log in
What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

02/03/2018 | 08:48am CET

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (February 3, 2018).

The House released a GOP memo alleging abuses in the surveillance of an ex-adviser to Trump and suggesting partisan motives in the Russia probe.

The Pentagon warned that the U.S. might respond with nuclear weapons if it is the target of a major nonnuclear attack.

The U.N. said China, Russia and other countries are failing to curb North Korea's financing and arms trade.

Two senators called on the USOC's chief to quit, citing the response to the gymnastics sex-abuse scandal.

The student-loan program is headed toward becoming a net cost to the U.S. government, a report said.

An animal study on cellphone radiation failed to resolve a long-running debate about health effects.

A judge invalidated Florida's system of restoring felons' voting rights.

The U.S. slapped an arms ban on South Sudan, citing continued violence there.

Cases of flulike illness rose last week, marking the worst epidemic in years.

