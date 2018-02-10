Log in
What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

02/10/2018

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (February 10, 2018).

The White House denied a request to release a Democratic memo responding to GOP allegations of surveillance abuse directed at a former Trump aide, sending it back for revisions due to national-security concerns.

GOP lawmakers are probing unverified allegations against Trump compiled by a freelance journalist.

The Pentagon is considering plans to send heavily armed Marine Corps units to East Asia in response to rising Chinese influence.

Trump is questioning the White House response to domestic-abuse allegations against ex-aide Porter.

The Justice Department's third-ranking official, Rachel Brand, resigned, adding to turmoil at the agency.

The White House budget proposal assumes stronger growth and lower inflation than do other forecasts.

The USOC defended its CEO's handling of the sex-abuse scandal involving the gymnastics team doctor.

Egypt said it launched airstrikes in the Sinai Peninsula as part of a new offensive against militants.

