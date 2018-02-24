What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (February 24, 2018).

The Treasury levied what Trump called the largest ever sanctions on North Korea, targeting shipping and trading firms.

The FBI and local police were warned by callers of the accused Florida gunman's violent behavior in the weeks before the school shooting.

Florida GOP leaders backed raising the age for gun purchases to 21.

A former Trump aide previously indicted by Mueller pleaded guilty to two charges and will cooperate in the Russia election probe.

The U.S. will open its embassy in Jerusalem in May and is weighing an offer from GOP donor Adelson to help pay for a new facility.

Saudi Arabia backed down under U.S. pressure and let Pakistan be placed on a terror-financing watch list.

Syrian rescue workers said the regime's assault on rebel-held Ghouta has killed over 250 people.

The U.S. flu epidemic appears to have peaked, the CDC reported.

Japan approved a drug that its maker says can kill the flu virus in 24 hours.