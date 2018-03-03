What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (March 3, 2018).

A U.S. aircraft carrier will soon visit Vietnam, marking a high point in U.S.-Vietnam relations and a win for Washington as China boosts its sway elsewhere in Southeast Asia.

Trump is poised to nominate a new head of the Navy's Pacific Command.

The White House signaled that Trump is backing away from a broad overhaul of U.S. gun policy after a meeting with the NRA.

Lawmakers in at least 24 states are pushing bills to allow gun seizures from people deemed dangerous.

A storm lashed the East Coast, downing power lines, sending floodwaters into Boston and halting travel.

Gymnast Aly Raisman sued the USOC and others over alleged sexual abuse by the former team doctor.

Kelly said he regretted his handling of the exit of Porter, a top aide who was accused of spousal abuse.

May admitted that leaving the EU would result in costs to the U.K. economy.