What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

Trump's decision to accept a meeting with North Korea's Kim touched off a rush by U.S. officials to assemble a diplomatic strategy with little precedent in U.S. history.

Trump's lawyers are seeking a deal with Mueller that uses an interview with the president to spur a conclusion to the Russia probe.

Turkey is preparing an imminent attack on the Syrian Kurdish enclave of Afrin after a weekslong offensive, Erdogan said.

U.S. allies are seeking exemptions from tariffs on steel and aluminum. EU officials said they would present their case Saturday.

The administration moved to block states from regulating firms that collect student-loan payments, saying it was a federal role.

The FDA is allowing a genetic-testing firm to market a cancer-risk kit directly to the public, a first for the agency.

A sheriff's office in Tulsa, Okla., agreed to pay $6 million to the family of an unarmed black man killed by a white deputy.