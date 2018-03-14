Log in
What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

03/14/2018 | 07:48am CET

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (March 14, 2018).

Trump fired Tillerson and picked CIA Director Pompeo to be secretary of state ahead of planned talks with North Korea and a decision on the Iran nuclear pact. Gina Haspel, a longtime intelligence officer, was chosen to head the CIA.

Democrats Lamb and Rupublican Saccone were in a virtual dead heat with nearly all of the votes counted in a Pennsylvania House race.

Trump is considering replacing Shulkin as chief of the VA. Candidates include Energy Secretary Perry.

The president is "very strongly" considering naming CNBC's Kudlow as his top economic adviser.

Trump's personal assistant was fired after being denied a security clearance, then joined the re-election campaign.

Democrats on the House Intelligence panel said they are drafting their own report on Russian election meddling.

Chinese leader Xi is expanding Communist Party policing to virtually all government workers.

Moscow appeared defiant as it faced a looming British deadline to explain the poisoning of a former spy.

The Palestinian Authority premier survived an attack on his motorcade during a visit to Gaza. Abbas blamed Hamas.

People over 65 are projected to outnumber children in the U.S. by 2035.

Died: Stephen Hawking, 76, celebrated physicist.

