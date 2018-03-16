Log in
What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

03/16/2018 | 07:49am CET

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (March 16, 2018).

The Trump administration slapped Moscow with its first sanctions for election-campaign meddling and waging cyberattacks.

Mueller subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents related to his probe into Russia's alleged election meddling.

Trump has decided to oust McMaster as national security adviser, administration officials said, but the timing of his departure was unclear.

The administration is preparing tariffs and other anti-China measures in a bid to pressure Beijing to end tech-transfer rules.

Trump insisted that the U.S. is at a trade disadvantage with Canada, an assertion Ottawa denies.

A pedestrian bridge in Miami collapsed just days after being installed, crushing cars and killing at least four people.

The House won't "rubber stamp" a Senate banking bill, the financial-services chairman said.

A North Korean official arrived in Sweden for talks that could be a prelude to a planned summit between Trump and Kim.

A video appears to show a deputy standing outside the high school during the Parkland, Fla., shooting.

Germany's Merkel is set to push back against French President Macron's plans to overhaul the EU.

Most European nations failed to meet a 2% target for military spending.

