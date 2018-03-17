What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (March 17, 2018).

Sessions fired former Deputy FBI Director McCabe, alleging he made unauthorized disclosures to the media and "lacked candor" in speaking to an internal watchdog.

Trump and Kelly have reached a truce to keep the chief of staff in place as the White House grapples with personnel changes.

Hong Kong has become a hub for North Korean front companies that help Pyongyang defy sanctions.

North Korea's export of power to China rose 91% last year, as sanctions shut off other sources of income.

Britain's top diplomat accused Putin or ordering the poisoning of an ex-spy, as police probed the death of another Russian exile.

Nucor helped finance a film by current Trump adviser Navarro on the dangers of China trade policy.

EU foreign ministers, anxious to save the Iran nuclear deal, will explore steps to increase pressure on Tehran.

The Syrian assault on a rebel-held Damascus suburb killed at least 57 and forced more civilians to flee.

The pedestrian bridge in Miami was undergoing work when it collapsed, killing at least six, officials said.