What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

The Justice Department said it would examine whether there was any "impropriety" in the FBI's counterintelligence probe of Trump's 2016 campaign, after he demanded it do so.

U.S. officials made conflicting statements over whether to move forward with tariffs on Chinese goods entering the U.S.

China landed a heavy bomber on a disputed South China Sea island, adding to its buildup of regional military assets.

Maduro was re-elected Venezuela's president, despite widespread discontent over an economy in free fall. Critics called the vote a sham.

Victims of the Santa Fe, Texas, high-school shooting, in which 10 died, were mourned at a local church service.

Faculties are voting no-confidence in their college presidents four times as frequently as they did a decade ago.

Iran vowed to uphold the pact curbing its nuclear activities if the European Union can offset renewed U.S. sanctions.