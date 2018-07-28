Log in
What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

07/28/2018 | 08:48am CEST

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 28, 2018).

European officials said Trump and his aides were exaggerating the scope of a new trade pact, a day after the president hailed "a breakthrough agreement."

Germany fended off Chinese bids for two strategically important industrial assets this week.

Trump again said he had no prior knowledge of a June2016 meeting his eldest son had with a Russian lawyer at Trump Towerat Trump Tower.

As Khan prepares to take office, Pakistan faces a financial crunch that will likely require an international bailout and cutbacks.

U.S. officials are probing a network of firms for ties to two Lebanese men blacklisted for their alleged support of Hezbollah.

Mediators are increasing pressure on dueling Palestinian factions to reconcile their differences.

Senators may be asked to testify in the criminal trial of an Intelligence Committee staffer accused of lying to the FBI.

Harvard said an admissions-data analysis in a case alleging bias against Asian-Americans was "fundamentally unreliable."

