What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

Consumers are starting to see higher prices for recreational vehicles, soda, beer and other goods that now cost more to make as a result of recent tariffs on metals and parts.

U.S. employers are abandoning jobs criteria put in place after the recession when applicants were plentiful to speed hiring now that the market is tight.

Trump renewed a threat to shut down the government unless Congress provides money for a southern-border wall and enacts new immigration curbs.

Wildfires spread across California, with the northern Carr blaze expanding to more than 90,000 acres and killing at least six.

Pope Francis accepted McCarrick's resignation after allegations of sexual abuse were made against the U.S. cardinal.

Hun Sen claimed victory in a Cambodian election widely seen as rigged, after the arrest last year of the prime minister's chief political rival.

Zimbabweans were set to go to the polls Monday in the first election since the ouster in November of longtime strongman Mugabe.

A recent cease-fire and other developments in Afghanistan are raising hopes for the prospect of talks to end the war there.

Geraint Thomas won the Tour de France for Team Sky, in the Welshman's first Grand Tour victory.