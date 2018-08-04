What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 4, 2018).

China is planning to impose tariffs on a majority of its U.S. imports, a move designed to match Trump threats that will further intensify trade tensions between the world's two-largest economies.

Pompeo promised a new era of U.S. economic engagement with Southeast Asian countries.

The U.S. trade deficit expanded in June at the fastest rate since November 2016.

Probes into alleged terror plots and killings sponsored by Iran have opened a new front in U.S. efforts to isolate Tehran.

The U.S. imposed sanctions on a Russian bank, saying it violated U.N. bans on North Korea.

A federal judge said the administration is responsible for finding immigrants deported or released into the U.S. without their children.

An accountant for Manafort told jurors she believed his tax returns falsely reduced his tax liability.

Lawmakers want Twitter's CEO to testify about algorithms and decisions about content and data.

A Las Vegas police report on the gunman who killed 58 people last year found no firm motive for the crime.