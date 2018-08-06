What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 6, 2018).

Venezuelan authorities said they arrested six suspects tied to an alleged plan to assassinate President Maduro on Saturday using a pair of drones armed with explosives.

Top U.S. administration officials are devising new penalties to hit back more forcefully at state-sponsored hackers of critical infrastructure.

Iranians are hoarding gold against a collapsing local currency as the U.S. is poised to impose economic sanctions on Tehran.

Public-sector unions are facing steep falls in revenue and trying to prevent the loss of members in the wake of a recent Supreme Court ruling.

Several senators are pressing the White House to detail how it is dealing with a Beijing lending program that has left many countries potentially in need of bailouts.

Pompeo faced criticism from China and skepticism from Southeast Asian powers over U.S. trade policies.

South Sudan's leaders signed a peace and power-sharing agreement aimed at halting a civil war.