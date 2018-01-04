Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

What you need to do about newly discovered computer chip flaws

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2018 | 03:25am CET

Researchers from Google, academia and cybersecurity firms discovered two flaws in computer chips that affect nearly all modern computers.

* "Meltdown" is a flaw that affects laptops, desktop computers and internet servers with Intel chips and could let hackers steal data, such as passwords saved in Web browsers. Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Linux, the three major operating systems, are all issuing updates, though the Apple and Microsoft have not said precisely when.

* "Spectre" affects chips in smartphones and tablets, as well as computer chips from Intel and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Hackers can trick apps into leaking sensitive information.

* Spectre is less dangerous than Meltdown, but will be more difficult to patch.

* Consumers should check with their device maker and operating system provider for security updates and install them as soon as possible.

* Alphabet Inc's Google said Android phones with the most recent security updates are protected, and users of popular web services like Gmail are also safe. Chromebook users on older versions will need to install an update whose release date has not been set. Chrome web browser users are expected to receive a patch Jan. 23.

* Researchers say an update is in the work for Apple laptops and desktops, but it is not yet clear whether the company's iPhones and iPads are at risk.

* Major cloud services aimed at business customers - including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure - say they have already patched most of their services and will fix the rest soon.

For more information:

* Google's security blog: http://bit.ly/2qiRQJn

* Amazon Web Services: http://amzn.to/2EPHzaZ

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis, Salvador Rodriguez and Paresh Dave in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45a Asian shares scale 10-year peak, oil elevated on Iran unrest
05:44a Dollar edges up, upbeat U.S. data offsets turn of the year weakness
05:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
05:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
05:14a Asian shares scale ten-year peak, oil elevated on Iran unrest
04:50a NATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, December 21-30, 2017
04:22a Japan Dec final manufacturing PMI highest since Feb 2014
03:39a SOUTH PERTH CITY COUNCIL : Maintenance of waterbodies at Bodkin Park, Waterford
03:39a BILL NELSON : Nelson threatens to block roll-back of offshore drilling regulations
03:37a BOJ's Kuroda repeats vow to maintain ultra-easy policy
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : pushes back Model 3 production target again, despite progress
2TECK RESOURCES LTD : TECK RESOURCES : Provides Update on Fort Hills Project
3DENSO CORP : BlackBerry surges on deal with Baidu for self-driving cars
4Oil prices near levels last seen in 2014/2015 as market tightens
5WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP : WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : Files Prepackaged Chapter 11 Plan To Contin..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.