White House Looks to Slash China's Bilateral Trade Surplus by $100 Billion

03/14/2018 | 03:50pm CET

By Bob Davis

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. is pressing China to reduce Beijing's bilateral trade surplus by $100 billion, a White House spokeswoman said.

Last week, President Donald Trump had tweeted that he wanted a $1 billion reduction.

"It was a typo and he meant $100 billion," the spokeswoman said.

Having set new solar-panel tariffs in January, mainly aimed at China, Mr. Trump now plans to impose stiff tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the U.S.

The U.S. is also now preparing billions of dollars in tariffs to levy on Beijing for alleged violations of U.S. intellectual property.

Write to Bob Davis at [email protected]

