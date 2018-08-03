Log in
White House: Open to further talks with China on trade

08/03/2018 | 09:19pm CEST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday the United States is open to further talks with China on how to resolve a tit-for-tat trade dispute between Washington and Beijing.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters was responding to a request for clarification on Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow's statement on Friday that there have been contacts in recent days between the two countries at the highest level.

"We’ve had high-level discussions on multiple occasions in the past few months, and we remain open to further discussions with China," she said.

She did not say who Kudlow was referring to but noted that U.S. President Donald Trump last spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping in May.

(Reporting By Steve Holland)

