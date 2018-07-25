Wibmo Inc. : Launches Trident™ RBA - Intelligent Authentication for Digital Payment Security

Wibmo Inc., rapidly growing into Asia’s leading provider of digital
payments authentication and security, today announced the launch of
Trident™ Risk-Based Authentication system, in line with market needs for
frictionless payments. Based on intelligent analytics, Trident™ RBA uses
insights into consumer behavior and past payment characteristics to
deliver both secure and seamless payment experience to consumers.
Protecting consumers and merchants with behind-the-scenes technology
Built using the recently launched company’s fraud management system
Trident™, which employs a combination of dynamic rules-based approaches
and machine learning, Trident™ RBA scores every payment transaction to
determine risk without inconveniencing the consumer. Only when a
transaction is deemed risky, a challenge response system takes over to
step-up the authentication using a variety of technology, process, or
other verifiable credentials. Step-up options such as online OTP,
offline OTP, biometric, life questions, call back, or mobile discovery
allow for banks and service providers to address a variety of consumer
preferences while minimizing risk.
“With Trident™ RBA, and the recently launched Trident™
Enterprise-level Fraud and Risk Management System, we are bringing to
market the next generation of fraud fighting tools,” said company CEO
Govind Setlur. “Trident™ RBA, built to EMVCo specifications, is
3-D Secure 2.0 ready,” he added.
Continued Innovation and Leadership in Authentication
According to the company an established leader in payment security,
Trident™ RBA combines its real-time risk analysis taking into account
point-in-time fraud trends and patterns, historical data and consumer
behavior with a range of step-up authentication options. This combats
the friction in the traditional OTP method, and increases success rates
by reducing end-to-end transaction time. Trident™ RBA is being showcased
at the Mastercard’s
Global Risk Leadership Conference – Asia Pacific in Bali, Indonesia
from July 30 – Aug 2, 2018.
About Wibmo Inc.
Wibmo Inc. a Cupertino, California company is a leading provider of
payment security and mobile payments in emerging markets with a strong
market presence in India, one of the world’s leading digital payment
markets. Learn more at www.wibmo.com.
