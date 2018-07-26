Log in
Wilde Chicken Chips Revolutionize Snacking Nationwide

07/26/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

Boulder, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilde, a natural and healthy foods start-up on a mission to innovate snacking, announces nationwide availability of their Chicken Chips at Whole Foods Markets nationwide and forecasts availability in an additional 1,000 retailer doors by end of 2018. Debut flavors include: Barbecue, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Jalapeno, and Buffalo.

0_int_ThanksPotatoChips_Press-05.jpg
Debut flavors include: Barbecue, Jalepeno, Sea Salt & Vinegar and Buffalo


2_int_WildeLogo_Black.jpg



Wilde Chicken Chips are the un-potato chips -- a simple recipe of whole food, nutrient-dense ingredients: premium cuts of 100% natural chicken, tapioca flour, and coconut oil. Wilde Chips break the laws of snacking, yet capture all the characteristics of a classic chip: thin & crispy texture, crunch you can hear, a flavor explosion, and indulgent.


HEALTH + NUTRITION

  • 15 grams of protein per 2.25 oz bag.
  • 0-1 gram of sugar per serving.  No refined sugar.   
  • Grain-Free. Gluten Free Certified. Paleo Certified. Non-GMO Project Verified


“I was damn tired of fueling my body with healthy foods, only to undo it after crushing a whole bag of empty-calorie-packed-chips. I knew there had to be a way to eat chips and feel good about it,” says Jason Wright, founder + innovator of Wilde Chicken Chips. “Our mission was to create a guilt-free way to snack on chips, for myself and everyone who had swapped out traditional chips for a healthy lifestyle. The idea of the Chicken Chip was born -- junk food for healthy people. Wilde Chips satisfy the health-conscious wholesome food lovers, free-from devotees, Paleo followers and moms who now have a power snack their kids crave.


NATIONALLY AVAILABLE: July 26th, exclusively at Whole Foods Markets


New Flavor Sneak Peek: Chicken & Waffles, the first salty sweet Chicken Chips, to debut early Fall 2018. Media preview tasting samples available early September


About Wilde Based in Boulder, Colorado, Wilde was founded in 2014 by CPG veteran Jason Wright, whose mission is to create “junk food for healthy people.” In development since 2016, Wilde’s flagship product, Wilde Chicken Chips, are first-to-market meat-based protein chips that’s disrupting the declining salty snack category. Wilde Chicken Chips are found in Whole Foods nationwide and will soon be available in over 1,000 retail locations by the end of 2018.

Heather Smith
Wilde
3037752461
[email protected]

