Wildix to Demo Channel Partners’ Preferred-WebRTC Platform at ChannelCon 2018

Washington, DC, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wildix, the first vendor to fully integrate WebRTC for direct audio and video communication support in the web browser, today announced that it would showcase its browser-based unified communications and collaboration suite from booth 903 at CompTIA ChannelCon 2018. This year’s conference – themed “The Business of Technology” will be held in Washington, D.C., July 31 through August 2.

Wildix, with global headquarters in Italy and offices in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Estonia, the UK and the USA, develops browser-based unified communications and collaboration (UC&C), hosted and cloud PBX, and voice-over-IP (VoIP) service, products and endpoints. Built entirely on WebRTC, Wildix Collaboration enables simple, instant and secure communications.

“Since launching in North America in 2017, more than 70 channel partners have tapped Wildix for UC&C, videoconferencing and VoIP products, solutions and services,” said Robert Cooper, GM, Wildix US. “Transparent licensing and pricing, coupled with the versatility of our WebRTC-powered portfolio, have universal appeal. Unlike other browser-based UC&C and UCaaS offerings, Wildix is client-less, so there is nothing to download and never any need for external or internal users to restart their browsers.”

The company also offers the only browser-based WebRTC phone for audio and video calls.

Partner empowerment and sales enablement is a top priority for the company. Wildix invests significant resources to ensure the success of its channel partners. In addition to 24/7/365 tech support, the company provides extensive sales training and marketing support to drive new business development. Important to note, is that all end-user companies are supported by a five-year warranty, covering the expansive portfolio of software, hardware, services and solutions.

The Wildix Tech Wizards Facebook group is a point of pride for the company; the online community of almost 2,000 members is an online forum in which partners and customers share success stories, get updates on product development, get answers to technical questions, offer guidance, voice concerns, and sign up for new integrations.

“Channel Partners are the lifeblood of Wildix and as such, we extend significant resources to make sure they have 24x7x365 access to everything possible asset at their disposal,” added Cooper. “Our online community is special as personnel across the Wildix global ecosystem, from the CEO on down, are active and engage partners and customers daily. In fact, partners often speak directly with either the CEO or CTO and get answers, which is fairly undeniably unique.”

The UCaaS suite boasts features and functionality including presence, remote desktop control, attendant console, file sharing, video conferencing, live streaming to Facebook and YouTube, and more. ubiconf, the company’s flexible videoconferencing solution, is also based entirely on WebRTC and is accessible to corporate and public users with one click.

A unique value-added service that is ideal for customer service teams, helpdesk personnel and contact center agents, Wildix Kite also leverages WebRTC to extend UC to an organization’s public website. Not only does it show employees’ presence in their personal contact information, Kite also allows visitors to engage representatives via chat, voice, audio and video calling, desktop sharing and file transfer, all with just one click.

Wildix UC&C can be deployed in the cloud, on premise or in hybrid environment, and are especially attractive to channel partners because they are easy to use, install and maintain. By virtue of its Web API, Wildix technology is well-suited for healthcare, public sector and government, financial services, hospitality and other vertical markets, as well as myriad line-of-business use cases. The server-less platform liberates partners from timely and costly user installs.

