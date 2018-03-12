Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wildix to Showcase Expansive WebRTC-powered Unified Communications & Collaboration Portfolio at Enterprise Connect 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 02:12pm CET

Multi-national provider of telecom solutions is first to fully integrate WebRTC for direct audio and video communication support in the web browser, without any software installation or VPN configuration

ORLANDO, Fla., March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wildix, a multinational telecommunications provider specializing in WebRTC Browser-Based Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) solutions, today announced that it will showcase its expansive portfolio from BOOTH 2315 at Enterprise Connect, March 12 – 15, 2018, in Orlando, Florida.

Founded in 2005, Wildix, with offices across the EMEA and now the US, is the first vendor to fully integrate WebRTC for direct audio and video communication support in the web browser without the need for software installation or VPN configuration. Wildix also offers the only browser-based WebRTC phone for audio and video calls.

The company, which utilizes a channel-only sales model, achieved significant growth in its partner ecosystem in 2017. Since arriving in the US, Wildix has booked more than 50 partners across North America.

Wildix Collaboration is a WebRTC browser-based offering that enables simple, instant and secure communications. Users can access Wildix Collaboration tools from any location, using any device, regardless of the OS, and without having to install any components.

The innovative UCaaS suite boasts features and functionality including presence, remote desktop control, attendant console, file sharing, video conferencing, live streaming to Facebook and YouTube, and more. ubiconf, the company’s flexible videoconferencing solution, is based entirely on WebRTC and is accessible to corporate and public users with one click. Communicating presence information and geolocation, users can monitor in real time who is online, absent, busy in another conversation, or does not want to be disturbed.

Fully integrated into the collaboration platform, Wildix Kite is a value-added service that leverages WebRTC to extend UC to an organization’s public website. Not only does it show employees’ presence in their personal contact information, Kite also allows visitors to engage representatives via chat, voice, audio and video calling, desktop sharing and file transfer, all with just one click.

“Wildix was founded with a singular mission to seamlessly unify internal and external communications across all platforms, while continuing to embrace new technology,” said Robert Cooper, GM, Wildix US. “We are excited to show Enterprise Connect attendees how for more than 13 years, Wildix has empowered businesses worldwide with tools that are as functional as they are easy to use, and that increase employee efficiency and productivity while helping them achieve new heights of agility.”

In addition to its UC&C software and software and services, Wildix also offers a wide range of hardware. Wildix-Huddle, an uncompromising Huddle Room gathering device, comes equipped with a 120° angle webcam, frames all meeting participants, is plug and play, and needs only one cable. The company’s new Vision phone brings a 7"screen, as well as a 2-megapixel camera that integrates WebRTC technology on Android OS.

For more than 27 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry's vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications and collaboration.

To learn more about Wildix, please visit www.wildix.com.

ABOUT ENTERPRISE CONNECT
For more than 27 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise Unified Communications and Collaboration in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry's vendors, analysts, and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise networks and communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys, and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com.

Enterprise Connect is organized by UBM plc. UBM is the largest pure-play B2B Events organizer in the world. Our 3,750+ people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different sectors. Our deep knowledge and passion for these sectors allow us to create valuable experiences which enable our customers to succeed. Please visit www.ubm.com for the latest news and information about UBM.

ABOUT WILDIX
Wildix is a multinational company that develops browser-based Unified Communications solutions and VoIP products. The company relies on a network of Certified Business Partners that install Wildix systems in Europe and in the United States. In 2005, Wildix founded its Research and Development center in Ukraine. Headquartered in Italy, Wildix operates sales offices in France, Germany, the Netherlands and the USA.

CONTACT
Mostafa Razzak
JMRConnect
202.904.2048
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:28pGOLDMAN SACHS : president Schwartz to retire
RE
02:28pGLOBAL ENHANCED FIRE DETECTION AND SUPPRESSION SYSTEMS MARKET 2018- UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : 99strategy added a depth and professional market survey report on "Global Enhanced Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market 2018" to its huge collection.
AQ
02:28pSMART EYE : Kaspersky Lab Discovers Severe Flaws That Could Transform Smart Cameras into Surveillance Tool
BU
02:28pAPOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : to Offer Preferred Shares
BU
02:26pAMTECH : SoLayTec ships new ALD order and increases margin for its customer
PR
02:26pAUDIOCODES ISRAEL : Adds Support for Microsoft Teams
PR
02:26pAccelerating Energy Megatrends Align With Superconductor Technologies Recent Progress on Next Generation Machines
GL
02:25pAIR FRANCE KLM : Society - Air France employees to appeal sentences for 'shirt ripping' protest
AQ
02:25pMERCK KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02:25pSINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA, LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1'No deal' Brexit could cost UK, EU companies 58 billion pounds - report
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Details Offering -- WSJ
3E.ON : German cartel office says too early to comment on E.ON's, RWE's planned Innogy deal
4SUBSEA 7 : SUBSEA 7 : awarded contract offshore Azerbaijan
5WTI : German Energy Titans in Deal

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.