Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WillScot : Modular office solutions for satellite Facebook Data Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 09:17pm CEST

As the third largest website and 1.45 billion daily active users, Facebook needs data centers to house their tens of thousands of computer servers. Every time you login to Facebook and share information, these data centers receive that information and distribute it to your network of friends. So when Facebook announced their plans to construct a 1 million-square-foot data center in Altoona, Iowa, they knew a large construction site with a massive amount of temporary office space was a necessity.

Turner Construction, one of the largest construction management companies in the United States, was named the general contractor for the project. As one of their longstanding vendors, Turner turned to us to deliver the temporary solutions to support them, their subcontractors and the onsite Facebook team.

Experts

Collaboration between 14 branches from coast-to-coast and effective communication between our team of experts and the client was a key to success for a project of this size. Our branches gathered all the resources necessary to make this temporary space city productive, efficient, and enabled our client to be Ready to Work from day one. Not only did our team ensure that all deliveries arrived, but that they arrived in a timely manner.

Assets

We supplied wide open units for Turner to build out themselves. Facebook's onsite team instructed us to complete the build out of their temporary complex with a shower, kitchenette and carpeting throughout the space. The subcontractor offices were mostly standard units with minimal changes to the existing floor plans.

Overall, 129 total units were ordered from branches across the nation including:

  • •31 storage products (containers)
  • •98 traditional products (trailers)

We also provided The Essentials (steps, ramps and skirting) once the temporary space buildings were onsite.

Solutions

In spite of some challenging site conditions, we delivered a temporary space solution that enabled Turner and their subcontractors to focus on their work for the Facebook data center. From the beginning, Turner and their team were able to get right to work and stay productive every day after. But we also provided much more than temporary space and other project

Essentials, we provided ease. At Williams Scotsman, our solutions are Ready to Work. So from day one, our customers are ready to work.

Disclaimer

WillScot Corporation published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 19:16:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:50pSt. Paul's School Names Kathleen Giles as New Rector
PR
09:49pHARLEY DAVIDSON : With nimbler bikes, Harley sharpens Asia focus to revive growth
RE
09:49pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Upstart Securitization Trust 2018-2
BU
09:48pAKERS BIOSCIENCES INC : AKER NOTICE: Pawar Law Reminds of Important August 13, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action - AKER
AC
09:48pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 30
DJ
09:48pQUALCOMM : Pomerantz Law Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Qualcomm Incorporated of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - QCOM
AC
09:47pHARLEY DAVIDSON : With nimbler bikes, Harley sharpens Asia focus to revive growth
RE
09:47pVBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI : Resolution adopted by the Board of Directors for the distribution of share premium
PU
09:47pAlexa Rostovksy Joins Talk Project, a Summer 2018 Peer-to-Peer Sexual Violence Prevention Program for Los Angeles High School Students
AC
09:47pROCKWELL MEDICAL INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Rockwell Medical, Inc. - RMTI
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK KGAA : MERCK : FDA Agrees to Review Merck KGaA's Drug for MS, Again
2SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Falls on Forex Hit
3CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Preliminary Results
4TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY : TELECOM EGYPT :, Liquid Telecom to Complete First Fibre Network From Cape to Cairo
5HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : hit as Brazil, currencies force margin outlook cut

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.